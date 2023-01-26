Click here to find info on COVID-19

Webinar: Biologists of the BCGEU, February 8 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 26, 2023

As you know, the College of Applied Biology has recently enacted regulations from the Professional Governance Act. Discuss these changes and collective agreement issues on February 8, 2023, with your fellow BCGEU members working as biologists. 


When: 12-1 pm PST, Wednesday February 8, 2023
Where: Zoom. Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86589057230?pwd=S1lYdGlBUzVtSnVhL3ZwYld2a1JTUT09
Passcode: 014854
Or One tap mobile : 
    Canada: +16132093054,,86589057230#  or +16473744685,,86589057230# 
Or Telephone:
    Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
        Canada: +1 613 209 3054  or +1 647 374 4685  or +1 647 558 0588  or +1 778 907 2071  or +1 204 272 7920  or +1 438 809 7799  or +1 587 328 1099 
        US: +1 213 338 8477  or +1 253 215 8782  or +1 206 337 9723 
Webinar ID: 865 8905 7230
    International numbers available:https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kcNcsY97ti

Who: All BCGEU members in Component 20 working as biologists are invited to participate. Webinar discussion will be facilitated by Component 20 vice president, Rob Davis. 


Agenda:

  1. BCGEU Structure
  2. Public Service Act and Public Service Labour Relations Act
  3. Professional Governance and Reserved Practice Issues
  4. Compensation and Collective Agreement Concerns
  5. Next steps and other issues

 Questions: Send to [email protected].

In solidarity,
Rob Davis
Vice President, BCGEU Component 20 (Environment, Technical and Operations)



