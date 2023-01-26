As you know, the College of Applied Biology has recently enacted regulations from the Professional Governance Act. Discuss these changes and collective agreement issues on February 8, 2023, with your fellow BCGEU members working as biologists.



When: 12-1 pm PST, Wednesday February 8, 2023

Where: Zoom. Please click the link below to join the webinar:



https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86589057230?pwd=S1lYdGlBUzVtSnVhL3ZwYld2a1JTUT09

Passcode: 014854

Or One tap mobile :

Canada: +16132093054,,86589057230# or +16473744685,,86589057230#

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

Canada: +1 613 209 3054 or +1 647 374 4685 or +1 647 558 0588 or +1 778 907 2071 or +1 204 272 7920 or +1 438 809 7799 or +1 587 328 1099

US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 206 337 9723

Webinar ID: 865 8905 7230

International numbers available:https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kcNcsY97ti

Who: All BCGEU members in Component 20 working as biologists are invited to participate. Webinar discussion will be facilitated by Component 20 vice president, Rob Davis.



Agenda:

BCGEU Structure Public Service Act and Public Service Labour Relations Act Professional Governance and Reserved Practice Issues Compensation and Collective Agreement Concerns Next steps and other issues

Questions: Send to [email protected].



In solidarity,

Rob Davis

Vice President, BCGEU Component 20 (Environment, Technical and Operations)









