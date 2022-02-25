The multi-union Facilities Bargaining Committee has now tabled more than a hundred proposals for improvements to the collective agreement on issues ranging from safe workloads to recruitment and retention.

The parties will exchange detailed wage proposals when bargaining resumes after spring break. We told health employers last week that cost of living protections will be critical to achieving a renewed collective agreement.

In the face of rising inflation, you need a wage and compensation package that puts you ahead and not behind.

Last month's provincial budget can accommodate cost of living protections for health care workers. We are urging health employers to consult with government and return to the table prepared to negotiate a wage and compensation package that keeps wages ahead of rising costs.

We have proposed a number of improvements to the collective agreement addressing priorities such as stronger health and safety protections, a more inclusive workforce, stronger union rights, and measures to promote respectful workplaces free from bullying and systemic racism.

The committee also tabled language that addresses the needs of workers redeployed during health emergencies and natural disasters.

Our committee is determined to negotiate the best collective agreement possible – one that addresses your demands for safer workloads, and significant improvements to the compensation package.

There have been three weeks of negotiations between the FBA and the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) since February 11.

We will keep you updated as talks progress.

In solidarity,

Your Facilities Bargaining Association Negotiating Team





UWU/MoveUP