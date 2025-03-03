The sixth week of public service bargaining concluded in Victoria on Friday. We reached agreement on the use of artificial intelligence and automated work, achieved language regarding our commitment to reconciliation, and continued work on the component agreements. The employer has refused to negotiate meaningful language changes on key issues such as reasonable parameters on telework and electronic monitoring. The committee stands firm on these issues.



VIDEO: Paul Finch outlines the significance of MOU 1

Watch BCGEU President Paul Finch, who also serves as Chair of the Public Service Bargaining Committee, clarify some key points about Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) 1, which covers job security. Paul explains why the renewal of this MOU is a significant development at the bargaining table, especially following government's two recent hiring freeze announcements.



Next steps

Both parties will be taking a scheduled break and won't return to the bargaining table until April. We will continue to send regular email bulletins containing useful information, resources and education about the bargaining process.



Your current collective agreement expires on March 31st, but the terms and conditions of employment outlined in the expired agreement will continue to apply until your new contract is negotiated and put in place. That means that April 1st will be business as usual for you and your coworkers unless you hear otherwise from our union.



This break in bargaining is an intentional pause to carefully plan and strategize,especially given the current uncertain economic climate. In the meantime, we will continue to work behind the scenes to prepare next steps, including carrying out research, launching polling to take a temperature check of members and the public, plan for member town halls and webinars, and conduct a comprehensive analysis of the impacts of the provincial budget, the US tariffs, and other external economic factors.



Meet your bargaining committee

Your bargaining committee consists of elected members of our union – members like you. Read about each member of the committee, learn more about their background and what inspires and motivates them this round of bargaining and throughout their union activism.



Pink Shirt Day: Wednesday, February 26

Pink Shirt Day is an important reminder that bullying and harassment have no place in our workplaces. Unions play a critical role in combating workplace bullying and harassment. Through collective bargaining, unions can secure anti-harassment protections, enforcing workplace rights, and hold employers accountable for fostering respectful workplaces.



On Pink Shirt Day, the Public Service Bargaining Committee members wore pink to show their ongoing commitment to ensuring all workers have safe, inclusive, and supportive workplaces.







In solidarity,



Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Bennett, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Robert Davis, Component 20 Vice-President

Douglas W. Dykens, Executive Director – Advocacy, Negotiations, Member

Benefits and secretary to the PSBC

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





