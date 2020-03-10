We ask that all visitors do their part to help stop the spreading of respiratory illnesses. If you have flu or cold symptoms, you may be asked to leave the building.

We are making decisions on a day to day basis to determine whether or not scheduled meetings or events should be taking place given the current circumstance in the province.



We may be exploring options on how members and staff participate in union activities. Meetings may be held via conference call or meetings may need to be rescheduled.

We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis and we thank you for supporting one another during this time.

The most important thing you can do to prevent infection is to wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face.

Everyone has a role to play in being informed and staying healthy





UWU/MoveUP