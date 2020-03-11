The Union is postponing the ratification vote on the tentative agreement and the vote tomorrow will not be proceeding.

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic and holding a meeting in a seniors' home is inconsistent with the principles of limiting the spread of the virus and limiting vulnerable people to exposure.

A ratification vote would require any person eligible to vote to attend the worksite even if they are not scheduled to work that day, or on some form of leave from work.

Instead, your committee will be meeting tomorrow to develop an alternative ratification plan that likely has any activity offsite from Guildford Seniors Village and away from that vulnerable population.

In solidarity,

Ana Lilia – Committee Member

Avtar Bharaj – Committee Member

Richard Tones – Staff Representative

