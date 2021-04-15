Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 15, 2021

We are pleased to announce that the tentative agreement was ratified by 98% of the members who participated.

This result was only possible because of the support and patience of the membership and the committee thanks you.

Your union will be working with the employer to produce a finalized agreement for signatures.


In Solidarity,

Richard Tones,
Staff Representative, BCGEU Negotiations Department

Bargaining Committee: 

Ana Lilia – Committee Member
Avtar Bharaj – Committee Member

 

UWU/MoveUP