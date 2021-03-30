Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with the employer.
We are currently working to finalize the formal document and will be sending out the Memorandum of Settlement, membership meeting details, and the ratification process and timeline before the end of the week.
Note that we will be making an effort to speak to as many members as possible prior to the ratification vote so that you can feel confident in the details of the settlement and its implications.
This settlement does not prejudice the current 'wage levelling' rate we all currently receive.
In Solidarity,
Ana Lilia – Committee Member Avtar Bharaj – Committee Member Mila Huezo – Committee Member Richard Tones – Staff Representative