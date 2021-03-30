Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with the employer.

We are currently working to finalize the formal document and will be sending out the Memorandum of Settlement, membership meeting details, and the ratification process and timeline before the end of the week.

Note that we will be making an effort to speak to as many members as possible prior to the ratification vote so that you can feel confident in the details of the settlement and its implications.

This settlement does not prejudice the current 'wage levelling' rate we all currently receive.

In Solidarity,

Ana Lilia – Committee Member

Avtar Bharaj – Committee Member

Mila Huezo – Committee Member

Richard Tones – Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP