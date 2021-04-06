UPDATED – The Memorandum of Settlement is attached for your review prior to the Ratification Meetings

Ratification Meetings

The Bargaining Committee will be holding four separate meetings for members to hear the details of the tentative agreement and to answer any questions members may have. We will distribute the details of the tentative agreement prior to the meetings.

April 7, 2021 at 9:00 am or 4:00 pm

April 8, 2021 at 9:00 am or 4:00 pm

You can attend the online meetings one of two ways:

Zoom Application: https://zoom.us/j/91695047342

Dial by phone: 778-907-2071 (Meeting ID 916 9504 7342)

Ratification Vote

Members will be able to vote via an email address and this process has been endorsed by the bargaining committee. We all have more experience using online tools due to the pandemic and it is the best tool to ensure we have a timely vote and one with no health risk to anyone involved.

If you are at all concerned whether the union has your email address – if you received this email – we do! Talk to your coworkers – if they didn't receive this they should email Jo Thorpe at [email protected].

In order to be eligible to vote the Union must have your email address by Friday April 9, 2021 at 4:00 pm which shall serve as our registration deadline. Voting will close on Monday April 12, 2021 at 10:00 am.

If you do not have an email address – feel free to have a family member or friend assist you in setting one up – or in the alternative use the email address of a family member or friend for the purpose of voting.

Thank You!

Both your Bargaining Committee and your union appreciate your patience and understand any frustration members may have on how long it too to reach an agreement. As we have communicated in the past, we faced bargaining in unprecedented times and faced a considerable amount of change during the bargaining process.

In addition to the pandemic, temporary pandemic pay, single site orders, wage levelling, and a common employer agreement with Well Being have all been thrust upon us. We believe this tentative agreement is a fitting conclusion to the process and we wholeheartedly recommend members vote in favour of ratification.

In Solidarity,

Ana Lilia – Committee Member

Avtar Bharaj – Committee Member

Mila Huezo – Committee Member

Richard Tones – Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download memorandum of settlement here



