Your bargaining committee met this week to review the results of the bargaining surveys you've completed, in order to identify what's most important to you in this round of bargaining.
The committee will be meeting again in March and April to develop proposals based on your priorities before meeting with the employer from May 26 to 28, and again on June 9 and 10.
We're also happy to announce that Kelly Mandseth has been acclaimed as the Bargaining Chairperson.
We'll keep you informed of updates on negotiations.
In Solidarity,
Kelly Mandseth, Comox Valley Seniors Village, Bargaining Committee Chair
Almira Galvez, Guildford Seniors Village
Taryn Marble, Auburn Seniors Residence
Bill Clayton, Comox Valley Seniors Village
Randi Halliday, Nanaimo Seniors Village
Jaswinder Paul, Peace Portal Seniors Village
Jaswinder Randhawa, Peace Portal Seniors Village
Marilyn Buentipo, Renfrew Care Centre
Supinder Sethi, Rosemary Heights Seniors Village
Jessie Jagpal, Rosemary Heights Seniors Village
Lorne Cragg, The Wellesley of Victoria
Bogna Reczek, White Rock Seniors Village
Andii Stephens, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2026. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs