Your bargaining committee met this week to review the results of the bargaining surveys you've completed, in order to identify what's most important to you in this round of bargaining.

The committee will be meeting again in March and April to develop proposals based on your priorities before meeting with the employer from May 26 to 28, and again on June 9 and 10.

We're also happy to announce that Kelly Mandseth has been acclaimed as the Bargaining Chairperson.

We'll keep you informed of updates on negotiations.

In Solidarity,

Kelly Mandseth, Comox Valley Seniors Village, Bargaining Committee Chair

Almira Galvez, Guildford Seniors Village

Taryn Marble, Auburn Seniors Residence

Bill Clayton, Comox Valley Seniors Village

Randi Halliday, Nanaimo Seniors Village

Jaswinder Paul, Peace Portal Seniors Village

Jaswinder Randhawa, Peace Portal Seniors Village

Marilyn Buentipo, Renfrew Care Centre

Supinder Sethi, Rosemary Heights Seniors Village

Jessie Jagpal, Rosemary Heights Seniors Village

Lorne Cragg, The Wellesley of Victoria

Bogna Reczek, White Rock Seniors Village

Andii Stephens, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP