Please note the below addition to the union Bargaining Committee in this round of negotiations:



Local 404 *corrected* - Auburn Seniors Residence – Vacant

Local 402 - Comox Valley Seniors Village – Kelly Mandseth, Bill Clayton

Local 404 - Guildford Seniors Village – Almira Galvez, Avtar Baraj (alternate)

Local 402 - Nanaimo Seniors Village – Randi Halliday

Local 404 - Peace Portal Seniors Village – Jaswinder Randhawa, Jaswinder Paul

Local 403 - Renfrew Care Centre – Marilyn Buentipo, Maritas Parman (alternate) *corrected*

Local 404 - Rosemary Heights Seniors Village – Supinder Sethi, Jessie Jagpat

Local 401 - Wellesley of Victoria – Lorne Cragg (no alternate declared)

Local 404 - White Rock Seniors Village – Bogna Reczek, Sandra Kean (alternate)



The committee will be meeting in the coming weeks to develop a bargaining survey to identify your priorities for this round, develop proposals and schedule bargaining dates. Further updates to follow.



In solidarity,



Andii Stephens, Staff Representative, Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP