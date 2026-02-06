Bargaining Survey

Your Bargaining Committee has met to discuss the upcoming round of negotiations and are looking for your feedback on the collective agreement. The bargaining survey is your opportunity to have a voice in how proposals will be drafted and assist the Bargaining Committee in setting priorities for bargaining. Your responses will be kept confidential, and only the Bargaining Committee will have access to this information.

Please check your email, speak with a bargaining committee member or ask a co-worker for the survey link.

If you need a paper copy, please see a member of the bargaining committee. The deadline for return is February 22, 2026.

Thank you for your attention.

In sol,

Marilyn Buentipo, Renfrew Care Centre

Bill Clayton, Comox Valley Seniors Village

Lorne Cragg, Wellesley of Victoria

Almira Galvez, Guilford Seniors Village

Randi Halliday, Nanaimo Seniors Village

Jessie Jagpal, Rosemary Heights Seniors Village

Kelly Mandseth, Comox Valley Seniors Village

Jaswinder Paul, Peace Portal Seniors Village

Jas Randhawa, Peace Portal Seniors Village

Boguslawa Reczek, White Rock Seniors Village

Supinder Sethi, Rosemary Heights Seniors Village

Andii Stephens, Staff Representative, Negotiations

