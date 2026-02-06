Bargaining Survey
Your Bargaining Committee has met to discuss the upcoming round of negotiations and are looking for your feedback on the collective agreement. The bargaining survey is your opportunity to have a voice in how proposals will be drafted and assist the Bargaining Committee in setting priorities for bargaining. Your responses will be kept confidential, and only the Bargaining Committee will have access to this information.
Please check your email, speak with a bargaining committee member or ask a co-worker for the survey link.
If you need a paper copy, please see a member of the bargaining committee. The deadline for return is February 22, 2026.
Thank you for your attention.
In sol,
Marilyn Buentipo, Renfrew Care Centre
Bill Clayton, Comox Valley Seniors Village
Lorne Cragg, Wellesley of Victoria
Almira Galvez, Guilford Seniors Village
Randi Halliday, Nanaimo Seniors Village
Jessie Jagpal, Rosemary Heights Seniors Village
Kelly Mandseth, Comox Valley Seniors Village
Jaswinder Paul, Peace Portal Seniors Village
Jas Randhawa, Peace Portal Seniors Village
Boguslawa Reczek, White Rock Seniors Village
Supinder Sethi, Rosemary Heights Seniors Village
Andii Stephens, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of bulletin here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2026. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs