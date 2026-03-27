Well-Being Common Table Bargaining Update



Your bargaining committee has met again this week and have touched on every article of the collective agreement and started drafting proposals in preparation to meet with the employer at the bargaining table this May.



The committee will be meeting again in April to continue this work.



Updates to follow as available.



In solidarity,



Kelly Mandseth, Comox Valley Seniors Village, Bargaining Committee Chair

Pamela Caig, Guildford Seniors Village

Taryn Marble, Auburn Seniors Residence

Bill Clayton, Comox Valley Seniors Village

Randi Halliday, Nanaimo Seniors Village

Jaswinder Paul, Peace Portal Seniors Village

Jaswinder Randhawa, Peace Portal Seniors Village

Marilyn Buentipo, Renfrew Care Centre

Supinder Sethi, Rosemary Heights Seniors Village

Jessie Jagpal, Rosemary Heights Seniors Village

Lorne Cragg, The Wellesley of Victoria

Bogna Reczek, White Rock Seniors Village

Andii Stephens, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP