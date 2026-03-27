Well-Being Common Table Bargaining Update
Your bargaining committee has met again this week and have touched on every article of the collective agreement and started drafting proposals in preparation to meet with the employer at the bargaining table this May.
The committee will be meeting again in April to continue this work.
Updates to follow as available.
In solidarity,
Kelly Mandseth, Comox Valley Seniors Village, Bargaining Committee Chair
Pamela Caig, Guildford Seniors Village
Taryn Marble, Auburn Seniors Residence
Bill Clayton, Comox Valley Seniors Village
Randi Halliday, Nanaimo Seniors Village
Jaswinder Paul, Peace Portal Seniors Village
Jaswinder Randhawa, Peace Portal Seniors Village
Marilyn Buentipo, Renfrew Care Centre
Supinder Sethi, Rosemary Heights Seniors Village
Jessie Jagpal, Rosemary Heights Seniors Village
Lorne Cragg, The Wellesley of Victoria
Bogna Reczek, White Rock Seniors Village
Andii Stephens, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of bulletin here
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