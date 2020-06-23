Your bargaining committee regrets to report that since our last update to you in late-May, the parties have made no meaningful progress. You may recall that we had concluded negotiations on all non-monetary proposals and held initial discussions on monetary proposals.



Since then, your Employer has been unable or unwilling to meaningfully continue monetary negotiations. Bargaining sessions scheduled for June 10 and 11, 2020 were rescheduled to June 18 and 19, 2020 and ultimately cancelled. Your bargaining committee has heard your high frustration with these delays and communicated it to your Employer.



We have called on your Employer to resume meaningful negotiations within the next 10 days or we will consider all options to pressure it towards a fair settlement.



In solidarity,



Karen Dalton, Bargaining Committee Chair

Edith Eggimann, Bargaining Committee Member

Randi Halliday, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations









Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP