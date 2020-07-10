Your bargaining committee is pleased to report that your Employer has responded to our demand to meaningfully continue monetary negotiations. We are not done yet but we are happy to report progress.

We will continue to press your Employer towards the fair settlement you deserve and will provide another update as soon as there is more to report.

In solidarity,

Karen Dalton, Bargaining Committee Chair

Edith Eggimann, Bargaining Committee Member

Randi Halliday, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP