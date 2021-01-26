 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on January 26, 2021

Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by both parties!

Bargaining unit members voted 94% in favour of ratification.

Well-Being Services ratified the tentative agreement on January 24, 2020, making the renewed collective agreement effective as of that date.

The parties will now work to finalize the renewed collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the old collective agreement and the ratification document together for a complete picture of the collective agreement language currently in effect.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann
Staff Representative - Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP