Unanimous Strike Vote

Your bargaining committee is pleased to report that you have provided the strongest possible strike mandate, with 100% of votes cast in favour of taking strike action if necessary!

Negotiations Resume

The employer has told your bargaining committee that it intends to provide a revised settlement proposal today (March 19). We will carefully review its proposal to see if it meets your demands for a fair and reasonable deal. We will keep you updated as information becomes available.

Preparing to Strike

In the meantime, our staff negotiator has requested the appointment of a strike coordinating committee (SCC). BCGEU policy mandates the SCC to "ensure that the potential strike action is organized and coordinated". Specific SCC responsibilities include:

Developing a list of picket captains with relevant contact information

Ensuring a method of rapid communication from the SCC to the picket captains and from picket captains to members on strike

Ensuring that supplies are ready for the potential strike action, including a strike headquarters, picket signs, restrooms, garbage collection and disposal, and food and beverage

Scheduling of strike shifts and ensuring that meaningful strike duties are available for all members

Coordinating with all necessary staff across all union departments

Members are represented on the SCC via your bargaining committee chair, bargaining committee members, component vice-president and local chair. The SCC will also include staff specialists in law, health and safety, communications, campaigns, organizing, physical picket line needs and strike pay administration. While the SCC is responsible for overall strike planning and coordination, day-to-day strike activities would be coordinated out of the BCGEU North Island Area Office in Nanaimo, in conjunction with picket captains from the bargaining unit.

Additional Steps

In the event we must take strike action, there are a number of additional steps that will need to be taken first. These will include negotiating essential service levels with the employer, possibly with the involvement of the Labour Relations Board. You will receive detailed information on how a strike works and what to expect before we take any strike action.

Thank you to everyone for your continued, strong support!

In solidarity,

Karen Dalton, Bargaining Committee Chair

Edith Eggimann, Bargaining Committee Member

Randi Halliday, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



