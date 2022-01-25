We are pleased to announce Jo-Ann Medel, Marites Parman and Ronnel Santos have been acclaimed for the position of Shop Steward at Renfrew Care Centre.



Please join us in welcoming Jo Ann, Marites and Ronnel Santos in their role as worksite Shop Steward.



Thank you to all those that participated in the process.





In solidarity



Mahen Ramdharry

Local 403 Chairperson/ VP Component 4



Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire

Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP