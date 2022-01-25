We are pleased to announce Jo-Ann Medel, Marites Parman and Ronnel Santos have been acclaimed for the position of Shop Steward at Renfrew Care Centre.
Please join us in welcoming Jo Ann, Marites and Ronnel Santos in their role as worksite Shop Steward.
Thank you to all those that participated in the process.
In solidarity
Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson/ VP Component 4
Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.