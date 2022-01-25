Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on January 31, 2022

We are pleased to announce Jo-Ann Medel, Marites Parman and Ronnel Santos have been acclaimed for the position of Shop Steward at Renfrew Care Centre.
 
Please join us in welcoming Jo Ann, Marites and Ronnel Santos in their role as worksite Shop Steward.
 
Thank you to all those that participated in the process.

 
In solidarity
 
Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson/ VP Component 4
 
Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire
Staff Representative



