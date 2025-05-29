We are following up about the grievance filed over the wage increases for 2024.



We are pleased that the Employer has resolved the matter and that all workers should be receiving their latest rates of pay and any retroactive money should have been paid out!



If you are still having issues with your pay, please contact a Steward for assistance.



Have further questions? Check out the resources below:

For the Wage Grid for 2024 – please click here.

here. Click here for the link to the collective agreement.



In solidarity,



Chris Doberstein, Steward

Marvin Board, Steward

Nicolette Larminay, Steward

Daniela Valdivia, Steward

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



