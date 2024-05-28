With the monetary provisions of your collective agreement scheduled to come into effect on June 5, we wanted to provide an update on union dues and when it will begin.



As you have not received a pay increase yet, there will be a dues holiday until you receive that increase. If for some reason your wage increase does not meet or exceed the percentage paid in dues the dues holiday will be revisited.



BCGEU policy states that newly unionized members will not pay union dues until a first collective agreement is in place and workers have received wage increases that meets or exceeds the listed percentage in dues. Joining a union should not result in a pay cut for any of our members.



Union dues are a way for BCGEU members to collectively pool money to pay for union resources and supports.



Members pay 1.85% of their gross wages in union dues - so for example $1.85 for every $100 earned in wages. Union dues are tax deductible.



The BCGEU membership sets the policy around union dues at our triennial convention. Curious over how dues money is spent? – click here for more info



Please feel free to reach out to your Steward should there be any further questions regarding union dues.



In solidarity,



Chris Doberstein, Steward

Nicolette Larminay, Steward

Allisha Smith, Steward

Sara Steward, Steward

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.



