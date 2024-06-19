In accordance with Memorandum of Agreement 3 Re: New Certifications and Variances in the collective agreement, the parts of your agreement that deal with monetary issues are now in effect.



You should see your new wages reflected in your paycheque and you will now be covered by the CSSBA benefits plan. You can find your collective agreement that spells out wages and other monetary items here.



Your wage increases are retroactive to June 5, 2024. We are still working with your employer and CSSEA to finalize your job description and grid levels. Please keep an eye out for email updates on the classifications process.



If you have any questions about your rights and entitlements in the collective agreement.



In solidarity,



Chris Doberstein, Steward

Nicolette Larminay, Steward

Allisha Smith, Steward

Sara Steward, Steward

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



