The BCGEU received seven (7) nominations for the four (4) Shop Steward positions at Wellspring Support Inc. The nominees are:

Chris Doberstein Sara Steward (Bio) Nicolette Larminay (Bio)

Marvin Board (Bio) Daniela Valdivia (Bio) Allisha Smith

Enrique Sotomayor (Bio)

Voting will now proceed in order to elect four (4) new Shop Stewards.

A link for you to cast your ballot will be sent via email from the Simply Voting platform to all Local 301 members at Wellspring Support on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at noon.

If you have not received a link by 10:00 am on Friday, October 25, 2024, please check your spam/junk folders first before emailing us at [email protected] to request new voting credentials. Please include your full name, and personal email address for your voting credentials to be emailed.

The electronic balloting system will close on Monday, November 4, 2024, at noon.

Following the close of voting, we will send out a communication with the names of the newly elected Shop Stewards.

In solidarity

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP