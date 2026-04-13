Bargaining Committee for Sunwood

The following members have been elected by acclamation to the bargaining committee for Sunwood:

Holley Gabara

Linda Richardson

Cherie Laronde (alternate)

Your bargaining committee members will work with me (the assigned staff negotiator), as well as the bargaining committee members from The Dorchester and Parkwood Manor, to negotiate renewal of the collective agreement with the Employer. In the meantime, the 2023 to 2026 collective agreement will remain in effect.

You can expect a bulletin from your bargaining committee within the next week with a link to a bargaining issues survey. Please take the time to complete this survey as it will help the committee understand your priorities for the renewed collective agreement.

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP