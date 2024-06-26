Your Union has received reports from two of three worksites involved in Welltower independent living common table bargaining of concerning allegations regarding employer conduct which, if true, may constitute violations of employees’ rights under the Labour Relations Code. It has been reported to us that managers have been encouraging employees to vote “no” to strike and misrepresenting the Employers’ latest monetary offer. Such alleged communication, if substantiated, may amount to improper Employer interference in employees’ democratic strike vote process.



We strongly encourage any employee who is approached by a manager regarding the negotiations or strike vote to report the details to a bargaining committee member at your worksite. If possible, take notes ASAP after such interaction and record what was said and the date, time, and location, and any witnesses. Where Employer conduct, supported by sufficient particulars, appears to potentially violate your rights under the Labour Relations Code, rest assured that your Union will use all tools at its disposal to protect your rights.



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



Download a PDF of this notice