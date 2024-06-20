Bargaining Update



The parties met again in bargaining on June 12th. The Employer's latest monetary offer still doesn't give you the fair pay you deserve. Annual increases of 2%, 4% and 2% would still leave pay for most employees about 15% behind workers at Parkwood Manor doing the same work for the same company. This is unacceptable.



Bargaining was scheduled to continue June 25th, but the Employer has since applied for mediation via the Labour Relations Board. It looks like the earliest the parties will be able to meet in mediated bargaining is July 22nd. Going to mediation will help us show residents we did everything possible to get the fair deal we deserve without disrupting the services they count on. It also gives you time to provide a strong strike mandate your committee will use to pressure the Employer to move in mediated bargaining.



We know you are united behind your bargaining committee and prepared to do what it takes to get a fair deal. Your bargaining committee strongly encourages you to vote "yes" for a strike. We are fighting for more than the employer is prepared to give, and the only way to get it is with a strong "yes" vote to show the employer you are ready to go on strike.



Strike Vote Meeting Details



Date: Thursday, June 27th, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM

Where: BCGEU Okanagan Area Office

1064 Borden Avenue, Kelowna



The meeting will begin with a brief report from your bargaining committee, strike administrative and logistical information from your staff negotiator, and an opportunity for you to ask questions and have a discussion. See the formal notice of poll for more information.



Voting Information



Employees can vote in person at the area office during the strike vote meeting described above or the next day, Friday, June 28th, beginning at 8:30 AM. Voting at the area office will end at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 28th and late votes will not be accepted. Votes cannot be cast at the worksite.



All employees of The Dorchester in the bargaining unit represented by the BCGEU are eligible to vote regardless of whether you have completed a BCGEU membership application.



Strike Pay and Related Information



BCGEU policy requires information about strike pay and more to be presented to members during a strike vote meeting during which members will be able to ask all questions they may have about the process. We are providing this summary of strike pay information in advance for members' convenience. Please raise any questions you may have during the strike vote meeting.



General

Strike pay provided by the BCGEU is amongst the highest available from any union. However, strike pay is not intended to provide total income replacement; at best it augments other income and savings to reduce the financial impact of a strike. Members may experience some degree of financial duress during a strike.



Rate

Strike pay is 70% of regular gross earnings up to a maximum for full-time employees of $130 per day or $650 per week. These maximums are prorated for part-time employees.



For members without regular fixed weekly hours of work, earnings are calculated as the average of three consecutive pay stubs for hours worked prior to the strike. These members should start saving their paystubs or print your last three and continue to do so, for if and when job action occurs.



Eligibility

To be eligible for strike pay a member must perform strike-related duties-usually picketing-as required. A picket schedule would be established by the picket captains and approved by the rep and participation would establish eligibility for strike pay.



Benefits

The BCGEU ensures that health and welfare benefits normally provided by the employer are continued during a strike. More details will be provided at the strike information meeting.



Expenses

Provincial Executive Policy K-08 addresses the topic of strike expense reimbursement and is mostly relevant to members designated to administer the strike, e.g., picket captains. Reasonable picket line infrastructure support, e.g., signs, flags, canopies/shelters, heaters, toilets, water, etc., as approved by the staff rep(s), would all be eligible expenses. Note that BCGEU policy does not allow Headquarters to reimburse the cost of food and beverages. Sometimes a Component will authorize reimbursement for food and beverages from a "good and welfare" fund.



Essential Services

While all jobs at Vantage Living Inc. are important, by law an essential service is one that, should it be denied, might negatively affect the health, safety or welfare of a person receiving the service. We would expect there to be no essential services at The Dorchester as an independent living residence.



Again, we strongly encourage you to vote "yes" for a strike.



In solidarity,



Heather McKay, Bargaining Committee Member

Lily Idler, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



