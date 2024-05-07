Last week, your bargaining committee exchanged monetary proposals with your employer, Welltower. It didn't go as we hoped.



The employer tabled an insulting monetary package, with wages so far below inflation they amount to a real wage cut for workers. As if that's not bad enough, the employer's proposal also failed to offer any improvements to benefits, paid holidays and more.



Want to know the most infuriating part? Just a few months ago, Welltower Inc. paid out more than $300 million USD in dividends to shareholders. They can afford to pay us what we deserve, but they're fighting to keep our wages low to squeeze out even higher profits.



You and your co-workers made it clear that you need to see wage increases that keep up with the cost of living, meaningful improvements to benefits, and fairness for all Welltower independent living worksites – so your bargaining committee isn't backing down on our demands.



But it's clear that we need to prepare for a fight. Your bargaining committee is in discussions with BCGEU staff about a variety of options to escalate pressure on the employer.



In the coming days, members of your bargaining committee will be talking to members about where things stand, and what we need to do to prepare for what comes next. In the meantime, if you have any questions, please contact a member of your committee, or reply to this email.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Welltower Independent Living Bargaining Committee Members



Lily Idler, Bargaining Committee Member (The Dorchester)

Heather McKay, Bargaining Committee Member (The Dorchester)

Chrisely Enriquez, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Holley Gabara, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Cherie Wright, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



