To: All BCGEU Members at Welltower Independent Living (The Dorchester, Parkwood Manor, and Sunwood)

Re: Setting the Record Straight



In response to employee reports of Employers allegedly making false or misleading statements regarding negotiations and strikes, we are writing to set the record straight.



Employers’ Wage Offers



We stand behind the details of the Employers’ latest wage offers in our recent bulletins for The Dorchester, Parkwood Manor, and Sunwood. But you don’t need to take our word for it; you can see them for yourself in the wage offers clipped from the Employers’ latest proposal.



Strike Pay



We’ve been clear that our goal is to use strong strike mandates to pressure the Employers to give you the pay you deserve without disrupting the services residents count on. In other words, voting “yes” to strike doesn’t necessarily mean going on strike.



If strikes are necessary, you would be eligible for some of the highest strike pay available from any union. BCGEU strike pay is 70% of regular gross earnings up to a maximum for full-time employees of $130 per day or $650 per week. These maximums are prorated for part-time employees. To qualify, an employee must perform strike-related duties, which is usually 20 hours per week of picketing.



For example, full-time (35 hours/week) regular employees would be eligible for the following strike pay based on their current rates of pay. No income tax, union dues, or other deductions are made—the two-week total amounts shown are the amounts that would be deposited in your bank account:





Regular Rate/Hour Weekly Strike Pay Two-Week Total $24.77 or more $650.00 $1,300.00 $24.37 $639.71 $1,279.42 $22.72 $596.40 $1,192.80 $22.47 $589.84 $1,179.68 $20.33 $533.66 $1,067.32 $20.30 $532.88 $1,065.76 $19.74 $518.18 $1,036.36 $19.41 $509.51 $1,019.02 $18.83 $494.29 $988.58



You can do the math for your full-time regular rate if not shown above: Your hourly rate X 37.5 X 0.7 = Your weekly strike pay (except if the result is more than $650, you would receive the maximum $650 weekly strike pay). Multiply the weekly amount by 2 to get your two-week total. Compare your two-week strike pay total against your current regular biweekly paycheques to see the effect of a strike on your finances. For many employees, strike pay would likely not be significantly different from regular biweekly take home pay when working, but you should check the details for yourselves.



Note that during a strike, the Union would pay for the Employers to continue your health and welfare benefits.



No Penalty for Legal Strike Action



By law, an employer cannot discipline or terminate an employee for engaging in legal strike action. Any suggestion to the contrary is untrue.



If you have any questions or concerns about these topics, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Welltower Independent Living Bargaining Committee



Lily Idler, Bargaining Committee Member (The Dorchester)

Heather McKay, Bargaining Committee Member (The Dorchester)

Chrisely Enriquez, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Holley Gabara, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Cherie Laronde, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP