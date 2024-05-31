We wanted to provide an update on bargaining between BCGEU and Western Canada Wilderness Committee.



In the last few weeks, we have been preparing extensively for bargaining, including by reviewing member survey results that clearly identify your bargaining priorities. Thank you for your valuable input!



This week, we sat down and bargained with your employer for two full days - Tuesday May 28 and Thursday May 30.



We're pleased to report progress, including signing off on all non-monetary proposals. In addition, the parties did a full exchange on our monetary proposals.



We are set to resume bargaining on June 20. We will keep you informed of progress after this date.



A reminder that even if your collective agreement expired on April 30, it remains in full force and in effect until a new agreement is negotiated and presented to you for a ratification vote.



In solidarity,



Natalie Smith & Chad Carney-Leahy

Bargaining Committee members



Oliver Rohlfs

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP