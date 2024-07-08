Your bargaining committee is very pleased to announce that your new collective agreement was ratified today. Members voted 100% in favour of ratifying the deal.



Thank you to everyone who participated in the ratification vote and for your support and feedback during this round of negotiations.



The ratification vote concludes the bargaining process. Your new collective agreement is now in effect.



As a reminder, it will take some time to formally finalize the collective agreement. In the interim, you may wish to refer to the ratification document that summarizes and highlights all the changes to the collective agreement.





In solidarity,



Natalie Smith & Chad Carney-Leahy

Bargaining Committee members



Oliver Rohlfs, BCGEU Staff Representative



