Hello Everyone,

The nomination period for the two (2) positions for the Western Canada Wilderness Committee bargaining committee ended, as of March 19, 2021. We received a surplus of nominations, therefore we will need to hold an election.

Your nominees are as follows:

Emily Hoffpauir

Michelle Johnson

Aimee MacDonald

Peter McCartney

The election will be done electronically on Simply Voting. It will be open for fifteen (15) days, starting Wednesday, March 31, 2021 and ending at 4:00pm on Thursday, April 15 .

The Union will need an email address in order to send you a ballot. If you have any issues voting, or do not receive a ballot please email [email protected].

In solidarity,

Hilary Andow, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP