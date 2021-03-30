Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Western Canada Wilderness Committee - Election for Bargaining Committee Members - BCGEU
Published on March 30, 2021
Hello Everyone,
The nomination period for the two (2) positions for the Western Canada Wilderness Committee bargaining committee ended, as of March 19, 2021. We received a surplus of nominations, therefore we will need to hold an election.
Your nominees are as follows:
Emily Hoffpauir
Michelle Johnson
Aimee MacDonald
Peter McCartney
The election will be done electronically on Simply Voting. It will be open for fifteen (15) days, starting Wednesday, March 31, 2021 and ending at4:00pm on Thursday, April 15.
The Union will need an email address in order to send you a ballot. If you have any issues voting, or do not receive a ballot please email [email protected].