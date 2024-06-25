We are pleased to advise that after three full days of bargaining, a tentative agreement was reached on June 20 between BCGEU and the Western Canada Wilderness Committee.

The tentative agreement meets the priorities of the membership, your bargaining committee believes. Highlights include:

In agreement with your employer, there will be a ratification information meeting held during work hours on Wednesday July 3rd between 10am and 12pm (Vancouver time). This is your chance to hear from the bargaining committee and get answers to your questions. The ratification information meeting will be held on zoom, and can be accessed by clicking here and the Zoom Meeting address is https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/82509526879?pwd=VUnBgXEqcTwrzeGMlTIGuO26Bge5vC.1

Your bargaining is unanimously recommending ratification of the tentative agreement.

Ratification vote will be conducted by electronic voting and will commence immediately following the meeting. You will vote electronically using the unique voting credentials that will be sent to the personal email we have on file for you. The voting email will be sent from [email protected] after the meeting on July 3rd. If you or another member did not receive a voting credential, please check your email Junk Folder first. If you still have not received the email, please contact [email protected] right away.

If you know someone who didn't receive this email, please send them a copy. To help ensure you receive future union updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU by logging into the Member Portal here. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Natalie Smith & Chad Carney-Leahy

Bargaining Committee members

Oliver Rohlfs

BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here



