Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Western Community Seniors Low Cost Housing Society (Alexander Mackie) - Bargaining Committee Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Western Community Seniors Low Cost Housing Society (Alexander Mackie) - Bargaining Committee Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 19, 2024

We are pleased to provide to you the results of nominations to your bargaining committee, which was elected by acclamation:
 

  • Leah Cavanaugh (Committee Chairperson)
  • Debra Groves (Committee Member)
  • Jody Quinn (Committee Member)


Congratulations to the new bargaining committee. Your committee will be meeting to work on bargaining proposals and prepare for bargaining.
 
During bargaining, your committee will be communicating with you through your home email address only.
 
In solidarity,
Michelle Webster on behalf of
Stacey Campbell
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP