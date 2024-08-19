We are pleased to provide to you the results of nominations to your bargaining committee, which was elected by acclamation:



Leah Cavanaugh (Committee Chairperson)

Debra Groves (Committee Member)

Jody Quinn (Committee Member)



Congratulations to the new bargaining committee. Your committee will be meeting to work on bargaining proposals and prepare for bargaining.



During bargaining, your committee will be communicating with you through your home email address only.



In solidarity,

Michelle Webster on behalf of

Stacey Campbell

BCGEU Staff Representative



