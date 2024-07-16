Nominations are now open for the position of bargaining committee members. Three positions are open, one Chairperson and two Bargaining Committee Members.

No previous experience in negotiations is required to be a member of the Bargaining Committee, but you must have a signed membership application card on file with the Union in order to run or vote in an election. As a bargaining committee member you will be expected to:

attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining;

assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite;

attend collective bargaining sessions with the employer;

take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the staff representative at the conclusion of bargaining;

provide feedback and information to the staff representative during the bargaining process;

participate in discussions related to the employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals; and

assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining.

Leave of absence is provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

In the event there are more nominations received than positions available, a vote will be held. Only one completed nomination form for each position is required for each member nominated.

The deadline for receipt of nomination is August 15, 2024 by 5 p.m.

In the event a vote is required, the election of the Chairperson will be counted first and if the successful candidate also has been nominated for the position of Bargaining Committee Member, they will be dropped from the ballot should an election be required for the two Bargaining Committee Members and alternates.

In solidarity

Stacey Campbell

BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of bargaining chair nomination form here

Download PDF of bargaining member nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP