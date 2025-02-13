Your bargaining committee is pleased to advise that the tentative Collective Agreement has been ratified by the membership on February 12, 2025!
We are now in the process of finalizing the Collective Agreement. Once the new Collective Agreement has been finalized, the Union will post it to the BCGEU website at www.bcgeu.ca. In the meantime, please refer to your ratification bulletin.
On behalf of the Bargaining Committee members, we want to thank you for your participation and support during the bargaining process.
In solidarity,
Leah Cavanaugh, Committee Chairperson
Debra Groves, Committee Member
Jody Quinn, Committee Member
Stacey Campbell, BCGEU Staff Representative
