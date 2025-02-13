Your bargaining committee is pleased to advise that the tentative Collective Agreement has been ratified by the membership on February 12, 2025!



We are now in the process of finalizing the Collective Agreement. Once the new Collective Agreement has been finalized, the Union will post it to the BCGEU website at www.bcgeu.ca. In the meantime, please refer to your ratification bulletin.



On behalf of the Bargaining Committee members, we want to thank you for your participation and support during the bargaining process.



In solidarity,



Leah Cavanaugh, Committee Chairperson

Debra Groves, Committee Member

Jody Quinn, Committee Member

Stacey Campbell, BCGEU Staff Representative



