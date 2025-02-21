Dear Members,



We wanted to provide you with the following update. Bargaining will continue today and through the weekend as we continue to make progress in negotiations.



We are still preparing for hearings about essential service levels on the cable ferries at the Labour Board. The submission dates for the hearings were originally scheduled for this week, but they have been rescheduled to take place around the first week of March. These dates have been adjusted in order for us to be able to continue negotiating.



For further updates, join us for our weekly Sunday meetings at 9:30am at the Balfour Terminal.



In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Team



Sean, Dustin, Matthews and Mike



UWU/MoveUP