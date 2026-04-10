We have filed an unfair labour practice complaint







Last week, we shared an update with our engagement with your employer, Western Pacific Marine. Read the March 31st update here.



Today, we filed an unfair labour practice complaint against your employer, Western Pacific Marine, at the BC Labour Relations Board.



This means that we have notified the Labour Relations Board that your employer has refused to sign and implement the terms of the Collective Agreement that you ratified on June 30th, 2025.



We have filed this complaint under sections 6(1) and 49(3) of the BC Labour Code. Our position is that it is an unfair labour practice by refusing to implement the agreement, and we note the employers' failure to implement pay increases, the failure to pay the retroactive pay owed and the failure to implement the new items in the collective agreement, including day-to-day scheduling, benefit increases and shift differentials.



Now that we have taken this step, we will wait to hear from the Labour Relations Board about hearings with Western Pacific Marine.



We are continuing the pressure to ensure that the gains that you fought for will be operationalized.



In the coming days, we will be organizing a townhall for you to ask questions and learn more- watch your email Inbox for the invitation.



If you have any questions, please reach out to me at any time or your workplace steward.





In solidarity,

Sebastian Kallos,

Component 20 Vice-president





UWU/MoveUP