Your protected rights under the collective agreement





Thank you for all of you that were able to attend our recent virtual information session. As you know, we are taking proactive steps to ensure that the collective agreement that your bargaining committee negotiated, effective April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2028, is implemented.



We have filed an unfair labour practice complaint on April 14, 2026, as Western Pacific Marine has failed to implement the ratified agreement. Read more about our complaint to the Labour Relations Board here.

However, while the case is active at the Board, you still have protected rights under the collective agreement. In British Columbia, rights under a collective agreement are primarily governed by the Labour Relations Code. Unionized employees are entitled to fair representation, binding arbitration for disputes (instead of court), and protection from unilateral employer changes during bargaining. Collective agreements must meet or exceed minimum standards in the Employment Standards Act.



One of those rights is the right to refuse overtime. All members have the right to refuse overtime if it is unreasonable, unsafe or violates the employment standards for rest period requirements.

In addition to the rights above, your collective agreement goes even further, as you have the right to refuse any offer of overtime except if you are on standby or during an emergency situation. Here is the relevant article from your collective agreement:



16.10 Right to Refuse Overtime

(a) All employees shall have the right to refuse to work overtime, except when required to do so in emergency situations, without being subject to disciplinary

action for so refusing.

(b) An employee on standby shall not have the right to refuse callout for

overtime work.



If your employer has deemed an emergency, and you do not agree, you can talk with your shop steward. Your union will review, and you can take action if it is an unreasonable request.



Another right that is protected is the short-term illness and injury plan (STIIP). This provides members with wages if they are absent from work because of injury or illness.

All members also have the right to refuse unsafe work. If you believe that a task is unsafe, you must report it to a supervisor, who is then legally required to investigate. You cannot be disciplined or fired for making a report of unsafe work in good faith or exercising this right.



If you have any questions about the rights that are protected under your collective agreement, please do speak with a member of the bargaining committee or reach out to a steward at anytime.



In solidarity,



Sebastian Kallos,

Vice-President, Component 20









UWU/MoveUP