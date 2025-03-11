FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Tuesday, March 11, 2025



Western Pacific Marine pulls the rug out on BCGEU members and Kootenays community

Ferry operator slashes wage offers in latest bargaining session, below previous offers



BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) - Following weeks of seemingly productive bargaining between Western Pacific Marine (WPM) and the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) bargaining committee, union members were shocked today when WPM's owner joined bargaining for the first time to table a final offer that slashed the wage increases previously offered to workers. Just last week, the union negotiating team was reassured by WPM's team that they were close to a deal with terms similar to those agreed to by B.C.'s other inland ferry operators in the fall.



Despite staff retention concerns that frequently leave the ferries unable to sail – as was the case last night –WPM's final offer cut more than 60 per cent of the increases they put forward in October, before job action had even started. Workers at WPM are already paid up to 20% lower than similar roles at BC Ferries, and if this offer were accepted, it would result in even more WPM staff to being poached by BC Ferries or other inland ferry operators.



"Western Pacific Marine's latest offer and the manner in which it was delivered is a flat-out insult to ferry workers and the Kootenays community they serve. To engage in months of bargaining, through job action and multiple Labour Board hearings, only to drastically change their position at the final hour shows that WPM never cared for anything other than their short-term profits," said Paul Finch, president of the BCGEU. "Inland ferries are a vital public service in B.C. that connect otherwise isolated communities, and it's time that government evaluated how suitable WPM – a private, profit-seeking business – is to run this service."



"Other ferry operators have set sustainable wage standards, and WPM is hurting community members by seeking higher profits off of their government contract. WPM was already at threat of losing essential workers to other ferry operators, but now with a wage offer so far below the industry standard WPM is creating a dangerous situation"



During the period of productive negotiations in recent weeks, BCGEU members stood down plans for expanding job action, hopeful of a deal. The two sides met multiple times and had worked through a number of important terms in the collective agreement. In the coming days, the bargaining committee will meet with members to discuss what has happened at the bargaining table and determine their next steps.



"Over the past few weeks, the BCGEU bargaining committee was hopeful of reaching an agreement that would ensure the sustainability of the ferry service, but today Clarke pulled the rug out from under our committee by parachuting in and slashing the wage offer. In our union's opinion, their latest actions constitute bargaining in bad faith, and we will potentially be filing charges at the Labour Board," said Finch.



Bargaining between the two parties began in May 2024 and workers have been engaged in some form of job action since October 12, 2024, with the strike beginning on November 3. BCGEU members at WaterBridge Ferries and WaterBridge Equipment – the other inland ferry operators – ratified new, industry standard agreements in November 2024 with wages that brought their workers in line with comparable roles at BC Ferries.



