Important – Attend the Glade Ferry Society AGM (May 13)



Hello Everyone,



All Inland Ferries members are strongly encouraged to attend the Glade Ferry Society Annual Meeting on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, from 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM at the Glade Community Hall.



This meeting is being organized in response to lawful job action undertaken by BCGEU members. It is important that we attend, stand together, and ensure our members' voices are heard. The right to collective bargaining and lawful job action is constitutionally protected in Canada and attempts to undermine or pressure workers exercising those rights should be challenged respectfully and collectively.



A strong member presence will help demonstrate solidarity and reinforce the importance of protecting workers' rights and fair bargaining.



As per the BCGEU Financial Manual, mileage and meals will be reimbursed in accordance with applicable policy.



In solidarity



Sebastian Kallos

Component 20 Vice President



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP