The Union and the Employer were prepared to mediate your wage table rates at the Labour Relations Board on December 5, 2025.

Through continued efforts from your Employer to secure publicly funded beds, Fraser Health Authority confirmed on December 4, 2025, that wage leveling will continue beyond December 31st, 2025. As wages are no longer under threat of being discontinued, mediation was no longer necessary and was cancelled.

Should wage leveling be removed for publicly funded beds prior to June 31, 2026, the following language still remains in place:

Wage reopener: The parties further agree that should the single site leveling up wage rates be terminated by the provincial government prior to the expiry of the collective agreement, the parties will re-open the collective agreement to negotiate wage rates. No other articles of the collective agreement will be subject to the wage re-opener discussions, unless mutually agreed by the parties. Within 30 days of termination of the single site levelling up wage rate agreement, the Employer will provide the Union a proposal on wage rates. If the wage proposal is not accepted, within a further 60 days the parties will meet to negotiate on wage rates. These timelines may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties.

In Solidarity,

Jodi Lo, Bargaining Chair

Christine Bayers, Bargaining Committee Member

Dani Vander Voort, Staff Representative

Anthony Davies, Staff Representative



