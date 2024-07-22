Your Bargaining Committee has met to review all the union's bargaining proposals.

We are meeting with the Employer on July 29th and 31st to begin bargaining a renewal Collective Agreement.

Thank you for your patience. We commit to provide updates on a regular basis.

If you have any questions, please contact a member of the Bargaining Committee.

In Solidarity,

Jodi Lo, Bargaining Chair

Christine Bayers, Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here





