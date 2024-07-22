Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Westminster House HRC Care Society - Bargaining Update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 22, 2024

Your Bargaining Committee has met to review all the union's bargaining proposals.

We are meeting with the Employer on July 29th and 31st to begin bargaining a renewal Collective Agreement.

Thank you for your patience. We commit to provide updates on a regular basis.

If you have any questions, please contact a member of the Bargaining Committee.

In Solidarity,

Jodi Lo, Bargaining Chair
Christine Bayers, Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations

