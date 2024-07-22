Your Bargaining Committee has met to review all the union's bargaining proposals.
We are meeting with the Employer on July 29th and 31st to begin bargaining a renewal Collective Agreement.
Thank you for your patience. We commit to provide updates on a regular basis.
If you have any questions, please contact a member of the Bargaining Committee.
In Solidarity,
Jodi Lo, Bargaining Chair
Christine Bayers, Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
