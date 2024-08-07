We are pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative collective agreement on Wednesday, July 31st. A ratification meeting will be held at Westminster House on Monday, August 12, 2024, starting at 6:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m.
At this ratification meeting we will review settlement details and answer any questions you may have.
Voting will take place by secret ballot following the meetings.
If you have any questions, please reach out to a member of the bargaining committee.
In solidarity,
Jodi Lo, Bargaining Chair
Christine Bayers, Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download a PDF of this notice
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2024. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs