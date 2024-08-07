We are pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative collective agreement on Wednesday, July 31st. A ratification meeting will be held at Westminster House on Monday, August 12, 2024, starting at 6:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m.



At this ratification meeting we will review settlement details and answer any questions you may have.



Voting will take place by secret ballot following the meetings.



If you have any questions, please reach out to a member of the bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Jodi Lo, Bargaining Chair

Christine Bayers, Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations



