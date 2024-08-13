We are pleased to announce that your new Collective Agreement has been ratified, with 95% voting in favour. Thank you to all who took the time to attend our Information Sessions, ask questions and vote on your agreement.



Once the new Collective Agreement has been formatted and finalized, a copy will be available online.



If you have any remaining questions, please reach out to a member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Jodi Lo, Bargaining Chair

Christine Bayers, Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations



