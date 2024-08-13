Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on August 13, 2024

We are pleased to announce that your new Collective Agreement has been ratified, with 95% voting in favour. Thank you to all who took the time to attend our Information Sessions, ask questions and vote on your agreement.
 
Once the new Collective Agreement has been formatted and finalized, a copy will be available online.
 
If you have any remaining questions, please reach out to a member of your bargaining committee.
 
In solidarity,
 
Jodi Lo, Bargaining Chair
Christine Bayers, Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download a PDF of this notice



