Salvation Army Harbour Light members - What You Need To Know About The Last Offer Vote

You will soon be voting on whether or not to accept your employer’s last offer for your new collective agreement. Here is what you need to know before you vote:



WHY IS THIS HAPPENING?



Your bargaining committee rejected your employer’s last offer proposal. When that happens, your employer can ask its employees to vote on its last offer. It can do that once only. Your employer has done that. That vote (scheduled for this week) is called a last offer vote.



WHAT IS IN THE EMPLOYERS LAST OFFER?



For the full breakdown of the employers offer compared to the union’s proposals click here.



To see what your new wage rates would be with the employer’s offer click here.



To see what you would receive in retroactive pay click here.



HOW DO I VOTE?



The BC Labour Relations Board will be holding a secret ballot vote at your workplaces this week.



Voting days will be on Wednesday, March 16 (7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. and, 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.) at the East Hastings location and Thursday, March 17 (7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. and, 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.) at the East Cordova location.



Be sure to bring your ID with you (ID from your employer will work). You will also need to bring the Self Screening Declaration that you received in the package from the Labour Relations Board.



WHAT IS NEEDED TO REJECT OR ACCEPT THE EMPLOYER’S LAST OFFER?



50% + 1 of the members who vote decide if the employer’s last offer is rejected or accepted.



WHAT HAPPENS IF THE EMPLOYER’S LAST OFFER IS REJECTED?



Once essential service levels are agreed upon, you will be able to go out on strike to achieve what the members have said is important.



Thanks to all of you who attended the membership meetings last week. We received a lot of questions about what would happen if you went on strike. We’ve compiled a list of your most frequently asked questions that you can view here. We’ll be updating the FAQ as new questions come up so check back often to stay up to date.



In Solidarity,



Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Chair

Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member

Takeshi Mori, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations











UWU/MoveUP