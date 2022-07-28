We have been notified this morning that the Labour Relations Board will be conducting the Last Offer Vote, starting Tuesday, August 30, 2022, ending Wednesday, August 31, 2022. You will be voting on whether or not to accept your employer’s last offer for your new collective agreement. Here is what you need to know before you vote:



WHY IS THIS HAPPENING?

Your bargaining committee rejected your employer’s last offer proposal. When that happens, your employer can ask its employees to vote on its last offer. That vote (now scheduled for this week) is called a last offer vote.



WHAT IS IN THE EMPLOYER’S LAST OFFER?

For the full breakdown of the employer’s offer compared to the Union’s proposals,Click here



HOW DO I VOTE?

The BC Labour Relations Board will be holding an electronic ballot vote this week.



Voting days will be onTuesday, August 30, starting at noon and ending Wednesday, August 31 at noon.



WHAT IS NEEDED TO REJECT OR ACCEPT THE EMPLOYER’S LAST OFFER?

50% + 1 of the members who vote decide if the Employer’s last offer is rejected or accepted.



WHAT HAPPENS IF THE EMPLOYER’S LAST OFFER IS REJECTED?

Once essential service levels are agreed upon, you will be able to go out on strike to achieve what the members have said is important.



We will be meeting this evening, Monday, August 29, 2022 to discuss next steps. Thank you for your continued support of your bargaining committee and for organizing together on short notice.



In solidarity



Indu Chauhan, Bargaining Committee Chair

Brittney Janecki, Staff Negotiator







Download PDF of notice here









UWU/MoveUP