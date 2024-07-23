Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that negotiations with the employer commenced on Thursday, July 18th with both parties tabling their non-monetary proposals. These proposed language changes do not involve monetary increases but include other important articles in the collective agreement such as: Job Postings, Hours of Work, Scheduling and Occupational Health & Safety, as an example. We will first work our way to agreement or withdrawal of these proposals before we move on to talk about the money.

Scheduling meetings during the summer months can get tricky with many people away on annual leave, so our next day of bargaining with the employer is August 20th. Watch for another update following that session.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.

In Solidarity,

Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Prabjit Khaira, Bargaining Committee Member

Jennifer Zamora, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here





