This is a call for nominations for election to the White Heather Manor Bargaining Committee to negotiate a wage re-opener.
Bargaining Committee Members (3 positions)
Alternate Bargaining Committee Member (1 position)
Nominations shall be submitted on the attached form, email to: [email protected] or by facsimile at: 250-763.9233 or toll-free: 1-800-946-0252 by no later than 5:00 pm November 19, 2023.
The Bargaining Committee represents the members in collective agreement negotiations and also serves on the Joint Labour Management Committee for the duration of the collective agreement term. This Committee regularly meets with representatives of the Employer to discuss labour relations issues.
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
UWU/MoveUP
