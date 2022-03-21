Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. White Heather Manor Collective Agreement Ratification Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 07, 2022

Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the members have voted in favour of ratifying the new collective agreement. 
 
The Collective Agreement is a three-year term but there will be a wage reopener next April. 
 
 
In solidarity,
 
Tina Mairs, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Angela Mahlmann, BCGEU Staff Representative



