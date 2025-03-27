Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that the collective agreement has ratified, effective March 25th, 2025.

All changes will be effective on the date of ratification, March 25, 2025, unless otherwise stated in the settlement agreement. Increases to the benefit entitlements, pursuant to Article 26 (Benefit Plans), are effective four pay periods from the date of ratification.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.

In solidarity

Jennifer Zamora, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

