On Monday we concluded essential service mediation with Revera. This afternoon we filed notice to commence job action on Saturday, September 18 at 4:00pm.

After voting 98% in favour of job action in June, your employer did everything they could to try to run the clock down on our strike mandate. Ultimately, with the help of the Labour Relations Board and a mediator, we were able to force your employer to negotiate with us and agree to essential service levels so we can start job action.

On Saturday, September 18 we will put in place a ban on overtime between 4pm and midnight. During this time, no members will accept or work overtime except in cases of emergency.

Remember: your employer not scheduling enough staff is not an emergency that requires overtime!

If you have any questions about the overtime ban, speak to a member of the bargaining committee, or contact Sheila Matthen at 604-291-9611 or [email protected].

We are ready to show Revera that you are united and willing to fight for a fair collective agreement!

Questions and Answers:

Q: I have prescheduled overtime. Will I still work this shift?

A: No, you will not work any overtime. This includes overtime that you have already agreed to, or that is prescheduled.

Q: I have a regular shift schedule during the overtime ban. Will I still work then?

A: Yes, you will work any shift that is straight-time.

Q: I have prescheduled overtime on Sunday, September 19. Will I still work this shift?

A: Yes, any overtime scheduled or offered after 12:01am on Sunday, September 19 can be worked. You do have the right to refuse overtime in your collective agreement, Article 18.1 (f) (Overtime).

Q: My manager says that it is an emergency and I have to work overtime during the ban. How do I know if it is really an emergency?

A: If your manager tells you there is an emergency and you are required to work overtime, report that direction and the reason for the emergency immediately to the bargaining committee. If the bargaining committee does not agree that it is an emergency, we will take this up with the employer at the Labour Relations Board.

Q: My manager says that I'm an essential worker, so I have to work overtime during the ban. What does that mean?

A: We have agreed to essential service levels at the Labour Relations Board, however, these levels DO NOT APPLY TO AN OVERTIME BAN. Only your regularly scheduled lines are considered essential. Everyone will be refusing overtime on Saturday, September 18, between 4:00pm and midnight.

If you have any other questions, please speak to a member of the bargaining committee or contact Sheila directly.

This notice was sent via email. As we continue job action, it will be very important for the Union to have your personal email address. If you did not receive this notice via email, log into the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca and make sure your personal email address is correct and up to date.

Tony Jillings – Bargaining Committee Chair

Roseanne Parsons – Bargaining Committee Member

Bonny Swanson – Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations

