Your bargaining committee met with your Employer to continue bargaining your renewal collective agreement this week. We missed Roseanne Parsons, who couldn't join us this week, but she was able to provide some valuable input into the Care department. Thanks Roseanne!

We did have some productive discussions with your Employer, but they have a very different position on what your new collective agreement should look like than the Union does. It has been a tough round of bargaining because of this, and because of the challenges of bargaining over Zoom instead of in person.

BCGEU and Revera already agreed to some terms of your new collective agreement when we settled the common employer application for BCGEU bargaining units with Revera. We have agreed that we will negotiate a new collective agreement that will expire at the end of this year (December 31, 2021). We have also agreed to only negotiate updates from the Employment Standards Act and monetary items this round.

When you return to the bargaining table in January 2022, you will be with a committee from Fleetwood Villa to negotiate non-monetary items. Whitecliff and Fleetwood Villa will vote independently on any collective agreement you negotiate together.

For this round of bargaining, your committee is focused on making improvements that will benefit the most members. We will meet your Employer again on June 8, and we hope they will bring fair proposals to the table then.

In solidarity

Tony Jillings – Bargaining Committee Chair

Bonny Swanson – Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP